Dream XI T10 first roundmatches abandoned

-

ALL first round matches of the Dream XI T10 Blast third edition were abandoned after persistent rainfall at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Monday.

Three matches were scheduled to bowl off from noon, 3pm and 5pm but the heavy rain forced umpires to call off play for the day.

Weather permitting, two matches – Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers versus Steelpan Players and Soca Kings versus Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers – are expected to bowl off at the same venue from 3pm and 5pm respectively.