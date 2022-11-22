Couva police walk the talk in Xmas anti-crime plan

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago. -

Couva police braved the bad weather on Monday to launch their Christmas anti-crime plan.

They walked the streets of Couva from Isaac Junction along the Southern Main Road to the police station and parts of California between 9.45 am and 11.45 am.

They met members of the public, including business owners, and sharedsafety tips and brochures.

A senior policeman said officers also "listened to the praises for the police visibility and the hope it will continue for the holidays."

As well as the regular police, municipal police and traffic wardens also walked the streets.

Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Ramjohn, ASPs Glodon and Ablacksingh, Insp Doodnath, and other police from the Central Division participated.

Before the walk, the group was briefed about the importance of being courteous to the public and being their brother's keeper. They were also briefed about serving and protecting with pride and the importance of teamwork.

During the walk, the police issued tickets to five people for various offences and arrested a 39-year-old man from Phoenix Park Road in Savonetta on an outstanding warrant.

They said the man, a labourer, had failed to pay a fine within the time allotted by the court.

The police urged the public always to stay alert and tuned into their surroundings and to familiarise themselves with the locations of businesses as well as fire and police stations.

They also encouraged people not to overload themselves with packages and shopping bags. Doing so could delay their reaction time should an emergency arise.

They also urge the public to carry handbags close to them and keep a firm grip on them.

At night, people should choose to use busy streets with good lighting.