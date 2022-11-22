Carapo welder electrocuted at job site

File photo -

A 37-year-old Carapo welder died last Wednesday after he was electrocuted while working at a site in El Dorado.

Police said at about 2.30 pm on November 16, Gabriel Jackson of Pascal Lane, Carapo, was at work at Wilkinson Street, El Dorado, when he was killed. Police said a colleague of Jackson’s was asked for a measuring tape, and on returning with it, hesaw Jackson shaking violently and screaming.

At the time Jackson was on top of nine-foot-high scaffolding.

Police reported that the co-worker unplugged a welding plant nearby and Jackson immediately fell head--first to the ground and died.

Cpl Harper of the Tunapuna Police Station is investigating.