Busy weekend for National Association of Athletics Administrations

TT distance runner Samantha Shukla with 2013 World 400m champion Jehue Gordon at the NAAATT's seminar "Mind, Body and Sport" held at Five Rivers Secondary School, Arouca, on Saturday. - NAAATT

It was a busy weekend for athletics in Trinidad and Tobago as the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) hosted two key events.

On Saturday, the NAAA women’s committee, chaired by former national athlete Cuquie Melville, hosted a seminar entitled Mind, Body and Sport at the Five Rivers Secondary School in Arouca.

The agenda included a series of topics designed to assist athletes' overall development.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe delivered the feature address.

TT’s top female distance runner Samantha Shukla shared key aspects of her life story as an athlete.

Shukla also spoke of the impact of sport in taking her from very humble beginnings through national representation and ultimately to the US on an athletics scholarship.

At this event, there were over 120 participants.

On Sunday, massage therapist Anthony Walcott exposed coaches and athletes to the Benefits of Aqua-therapy in Promoting Recovery at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

Though widely practised in many countries, the intervention is not as popular among local athletes.

After sharing the scientific rationale and underpinnings of aqua-therapy, Walcott took the participants to the pool for the more practical aspects of the workshop.

They were then exposed to a series of activities designed to aid recovery and improve performance.

Many of the participants committed to incorporating elements of the workshop into their preparation and recovery regimen.