Boyfriend charged with murder 7 years after woman goes missing

RAJENDRA RAMPAUL - Photo courtesy TTPS -

SEVEN years after her disappearance, the boyfriend of a Tacarigua woman has been charged with her murder, although her body has never been found.

Rajendra Rampaul, 38, of Plum Mitan Junction, Biche, appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor on Tuesday charged with murdering Ashma Naimool.

Naimool went missing on June 3, 2015, a police media release said.

Rampaul was charged on Monday after investigators assigned to the Cold Case Unit, led by Sgt Sheldon Narine, arrested him last Friday.

After Naimool disappeared, a relative reported her missing to the Arouca Police Station the following day.

The matter was eventually handed over to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations and then in 2019 to the Cold Case Unit.

“A clinical approach was taken to bring the matter to a close,” the release said, with the unit working with the National Operations Task Force (NOTF), the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Special Evidence and Recovery Unit (SERU).

This is the 19th case the unit has solved since its inception in 2016, the release said.