Aleena Edwards chases 12th national table-tennis title

UTT's Aleena Edwards - Newsday File

UTT’s Aleena Edwards remains on the hunt for her 12th national senior women’s singles title as she advanced to the semi-final round after dominating the field on day two at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on Sunday.

After finishing unbeaten in the group stages, Edwards advanced to the quarter-finals and met Powergen’s Priyanka Khellawan. Edwards won the opening game 11-7, lost the second 8-11 but rebounded to win 11-8, 11-5 to seal a semi-final spot.

Linda Partap-Boodhan also qualified for Wednesday’s semis after she defeated her daughter Lyllana 11-5, 11-8, 11-3.

QPCC’s Imani Edwards-Taylor and Wasa’s Ambika Sitram also progressed out of the quarters. Edwards-Taylor bettered Ashlea Mohammed 11-3, 11-2 11-9 while Sitram emerged victor by an 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 result over WUTTC’s Candace Brewster.

On Wednesday, action resumes at the same venue with Edwards versus Sitram and Partap-Boodhan against Edwards-Taylor.

Before their semi-final bouts, the men’s quarter-finals serve off from 6.30pm.

Here, Aaron Wilson (Carenage Blasters) meets veteran Franklyn Seechan (Hillview Renegades), Andrew Edwards (Gladiators) battles David Mahabir (Hillview Renegades), Yuvraaj Dookram (Hillview Renegades) plays Aaron Edwards (QPCC) and Curtis Humphreys (Wasa) squares off with Kenneth Parmanand (Hillview Renegades).

After these matches, and appropriate rest, the women’s semi-finals and final will be contested, followed by the men’s title match and presentation of prizes.