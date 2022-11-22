Afrocentric event FaajiXP set for Big Black Box

Musicians at a past event put on by Nigerian-born Salvation Yalams. - Narissa Fraser

THE sounds and foods of the African continent will feature at FaajiXP, an upcoming Afrocentric event.

It boasts of itself as "bridging the gap between motherland and diaspora," and will be held on November 25 at the Big Black Box, Woodbrook, Port of Spain, at 8pm.

The event was founded by 27-year-old Nigerian Salvation Yalams, who moved to Trinidad and Tobago when he was 11.

Nostalgic for events at home, he first decided to try hosting something small here, intended for close family and friends.

"Back in Nigeria, my experience of events and festivals, ceremonies, birthday parties, send-offs – any kind of celebration – comprised two very distinct memories I have: one of them is a live band. So it's not DJ sets or tracks, but an actual band playing. (The other is) that I'd usually come back (from events) with a gift – almost like a goodie bag – that we call

tsaraba in the Hausa language."

After spending some time in Trinidad, he realised the similarities between the Hausa concept of

tsaraba and "party bags" in TT.

But he still longed for a taste of home.

"I looked around and as a person who didn't really go to parties at all, I didn't have a (space) that I liked...so I decided I'd create my own spaces for that sort of thing."

This led to the creation of the brand Cultr Network, which first held an event in June 2019, Native Cultr, at Kaiso Blues Kafe, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

"I was planning on (trying for) 100 people or 150 people, that kind of thing – and lo and behold, when I put it out there, I got almost 400 people to come out to the event."

Yalams went on to host other similar events and eventually thought of a recurring one named FaajiXP. In the Yoruba language,

faaji means to celebrate or have a good time.

Being in tune with African pop culture, he said he sees the event as a way of creating an "underground community" for like-minded people. Guests are encouraged to wear clothing from African countries. And of course, you'll be going home with your goodie bag, too.

"The only thing guests have to focus on is showing up. They are getting the full experience."

Yalams said it's common for people to be apprehensive when it comes to paying to try new foods, so food will be included with all ticket purchases so people can have a bit more freedom when it comes to taste-testing and would not have to spend extra.

He recalled introducing patrons to suya – a nutty, spiced meat dish– in 2019 and: "All the boxes of food finished."

Guests can look forward to live music and the culturally-diverse sounds of Afrobeats – not to be confused with one of its ancestors, Afrobeat.

Afrobeat, named by the legendary Nigerian musician Femi Kuti, is a fusion of traditional Ghanaian and Nigerian music, funk and jazz, while Afrobeats generally refers to Western African pop music and features various sub-genres.

Early bird tickets cost $250, general $300 and there is a two-for-one ticket for women at a cost of $400. They can be bought online from: linktr.ee/CultrNtwrk.

In addition, Yalams created a Pinterest moodboard with outfit, jewellery and hair ideas for those attending who may be indecisive or not sure what to wear. It can be found using the same link.

Yalams said he's thrilled for the opportunity to introduce even more people to new cultures.

So if you're ready for some

iskasba (good energy) like Wande Coal,

shayo (alcohol) like Burna Boy or to

jaiye (have fun) like Wizkid and P-Square, this is the event to be at.