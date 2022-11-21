Why women divorcing men?

Why do women divorce TT men in such alarmingly high numbers?

Come clean, ladies.

To solve a problem one must first admit it exists.

Are the causes:

* Male Hegemony?

* Infidelity?

* Physical or emotional use?

* Violation of marital duties?

* Falling out of love?

* Unrealistic expectations?

Gents, you are not the first nor will you be the last.

Correct your shortcomings.

No one runs from good.

Love is sweeter,

the second time around.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town