Scrap-iron dealers to ask India, China for help to lift export ban

Allan Ferguson, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association speaking at a press conference held at Lodge road, Claxton Bay, while member Razia Rea Mohammed looks on - Lincoln Holder

The TT Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) intends to write to the governments of India and China to ask for help to get the Trinidad and Tobago government to lift the ban on the export of old and scrap iron.

The association's head Allan Ferguson said, "I guarantee you they would help. We will get responses from them because I know what I know. Many materials leave this country to go to China, and many Chinese are doing business here.

"A lot of people are losing money every day. A lot of people are suffering. I am taking this issue all over the world."

He spoke on Monday at a media conference at Lodge Road in Claxton Bay about TTSIDA's plans for reopening the industry.

From August 12, the Government imposed a six-month ban on the export of old and scrap iron to deal with the rampant theft and vandalism of state and private assets nationwide.

Besides writing to the two foreign governments, Ferguson said the association plans to meet with the heads of religious organisations for their help.

"They too, should be able to help us. We need all the support we can get. I would meet with them every day if I have to do it to make sure they understand what is going on. We would show them proof."

The Government promised to review the industry and draft a regulatory framework within three months of the ban, then approach the Cabinet again with the proposed legislation to monitor and reduce the illegal trade in scrap iron and metal.

Ferguson charged that the Government has not communicated with him or anyone in the association to give feedback in the past three months.

He believes the Government is not interested in fixing the industry. Instead, he accused it of trying to take over the industry from poor people who are trying to make ends meet.

Ferguson also threatened legal action if the industry remained closed.

He added, "If by next week it is not opened, we are taking this government to court. Enough is enough."

He also accused officials of tapping his phone and listening to all his conversations. Ferguson said the listeners would hear him "talking nice" to his wife and friends.

"As long as I have life, they will not be able to take this industry from us. I will do all necessary to ensure this industry is opened back. So go ahead and tap my phone. All that I tell my brothers and sisters is to stay away from crime, stay away from evil," he said. "Not one day would they hear me telling my wife that I will buss her face when she reaches home."

He also sent a message to the people he believes are tapping his phone.

"Allyuh do not know how to treat allyuh wife and how to deal with women, so I am glad you tap my phone. I have nothing to hide. If you monitor your wife's phones, you may get a heart attack."

Ferguson called on people in the industry to stay strong and be patient, as help was coming.

He also called on TT to co-operate with the association's plight.

Also at the meeting were TTSIDA's vice president Erros Seejattan, and Razia Rea Mohammed, who chaired the press conference.