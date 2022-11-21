Rungetters aim to retain Dream XI T10 Blast title

Vikash Moham, captain of the Dream XI T10 Blast defending champion team Rungetters Blue Devils. -

Defending Dream XI T10 Blast champion captain Vikash Mohan of Rungetters Blue Devils believes his team must strike the right balance of skill, with hopefully a bit of luck, if they are to retain the trophy at the tournament’s third edition.

The competition bowls off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Monday, and will see all six teams – Rungetters, Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers, Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants, Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Soca Kings and Steelpan Players in action on day one.

Soca Kings play Leatherback Giants at noon, Steelpan Players face Scarlet Ibis Scorchers from 3pm and Rungetters Blue Devils go up against Cocrico Cavaliers from 5.30pm.

Rungetters’ leading fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is doubtful after an injury with the Red Force in Saturday's Super50 final in Antigua.

Mohan said, “There are seven guys who played on last team so they have a feel of what it takes to be champions. We have a good mixture of experience and youth. The senior guys will carry the youths and guide them in the right way.”

Terrance Hinds, Kjorn Ottley, Yannic Cariah (all of Leatherback Giants), Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine (both of Soca Kings), Amir Jangoo (Cocrico Cavaliers) and Jyd Goolie (Steelpan Strikers) were also on the Red Force team.

Mohan said the teams are evenly balanced and he wants his unit to go out there and express themselves.

“It’s a T10 so we want the guys to go out there and not apply too much pressure on themselves. It’s a tournament where you can showcase your talent to a wider audience. We want our players to play freely and that’s what you need in this format.

“Anybody can win, it’s who plays better on the day...I think the guys who have that momentum at the end will win the tournament.”

Anthony Alexander is coach of Rungetters.

Mohan replaced Blue Devils’ title-winning captain Rayad Emrit at the helm, since the latter was selected to play in the Abu Dhabi T10, which runs concurrently with the Dream XI.

Dream XI T10 Blast teams:

Rungetters Blue Devils – Vikash Mohan, Shannon Gabriel, Uthman Muhammad, Christopher Vincent (retained), Joshua James, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Kyle Ramdoo, Hakim Mitchell, Mbeki Joseph, Navinb Bidaisee, Jordan Samkaran, Nick Ramdial, Matthew Patrick

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers – Amir Jangoo, Jesse Bootan, Shaaron Lewis, Ramesh Brijlal (retained), Terrance Hinds, Mario Belcon, Anderson Mahase, Philton Williams, Adrian Cooper, Tevon Jadoo, Jabari Mills, Cephas Cooper, Brandon Maharaj, Rajiv Ramnath

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants – Terrance Hinds, Kjorn Ottley, Mark Deyal, Yannic Cariah (retained) Leonardo Julien, Marlon Richards, Damien Joachim, Ewart Nicholson, Rishaard Harris, Quincy Babel, Ansel Bhagan, Denzel Antoine, Kyle Kissoondath, Justyn Gangoo

Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers – Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Khary Pierre, Kamil Pooran (retained), Derrone Davis, Daron Cruickshank, Eric Garcia, Bryan Charles, Kyle Roopchan, Andrew Rambarran, Randy Mahase, Mikkel Govia, Justin Jagessar, Kieshawn Dillon

Soca Kings – Jason Mohammed, Jon Russ Jagessar, Kirstan Kallicharan, Chadeon Raymond (retained), Sunil Narine, Sion Hackett, Shiva Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Akeal Mollon, Jarlarnie Serles, Dejourn Charles, Bevon Duncan, Andre Brown, Nadim Mohammed

Steelpan Players – Imran Khan, Jyd Goolie, Marlon Richards, Adrian Ali (retained), Dinesh Ramdin, Jahron Alfred, Rocky Japiaul, Aaron Alfred, Teshawn Castro, Justin Manick, Kashtri Singh, Kiedel Glasgow, Brandon Ramdial, Isaiah Rajah, Liam Mamchan