Pooran steps down as West Indies white-ball captain

Nicholas Pooran -

Nicholas Pooran has stepped down as captain of the West Indies white-ball team.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced this in a statement issued on Monday.

Pooran served just six months at the maroon skipper. He was appointed in May after his fellow TT player Kieron Pollard announced his international retirement.

On relinquishing his role as regional captain, Pooran said he is “not giving up,” but believes “it’s in the best interests of the team” and for him “personally.”

Pooran’s decision came after two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies were eliminated in the early stages of the tournament last month in Australia.

“I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 World Cup. I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year.

“The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews. And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond.”

West Indies tour South Africa next year and will play two Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three T20Is.

Pooran added, “I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you. There is no doubt I remain fully committed to West Indies cricket and I look forward to providing my services as a senior player in a supportive role.”

He plans to concentrate on what he can deliver to the regional side as a player.

“I desperately want us to be successful and the most value I can give to the team is through fully focusing on the role of consistently scoring runs at crucial times.

“I am very thankful to CWI for the opportunity and faith shown in me and for the support that I have received (from) our devoted fans since taking the role, and to my teammates who have worked so hard as well. I know we have it in us to carry West Indies cricket forward and be proud.”

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams thanked Pooran for leading the two teams.

Adams said, “On behalf of CWI I want to thank Nicholas for his time leading our white-ball teams. Having spoken with him I know he remains fully committed to West Indies cricket and I am convinced he has a big role to play in our future.”

Last year and earlier this year, Pooran led the West Indies in the absence of Pollard, and enjoyed a T20I series win against Australia at home (4-1).

Overall, Pooran led the team in 17 ODIs and 23 T20Is, recording series wins against the Netherlands (ODI 3-0) and Bangladesh (T20I 2-0).

The West Indies’ next white-ball series is against South Africa in March 2023 (directly after the two-Test match series) and consists of three ODIs and three T20Is.