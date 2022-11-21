Met Office issues yellow-level riverine flood alert

THE Met Office has issued a yellow-level ravine flood alert on Monday as river levels continued to rise from heavy rain over the last three days.

The alert is expected to last until 8 pm on Tuesday.

A release sent out at 4 pm said after rain overnight Sunday and on Monday, water levels in the Caroni River were near 90 per cent and continuing to rise.

With occasional periods of heavy showers still likely over the next 24 hours, this additional rainfall can keep the river levels elevated, so there remains a moderate risk to public safety, livelihood and property, it added.

The Met Office advised the public to monitor weather conditions and river/water levels carefully and plan safety measures in the event of an emergency.

The public can get more information at www.metoffice.gov.tt/ and www.odpm.gov.tt.