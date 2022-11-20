Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh team create history with medal in Utah

Trinidad and Tobago bobsledders Axel Brown (R) and Shakeel John compete, on Saturday, at the North American Cup in Park City, Utah. - via Axel Brown

THE Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh team created history on Saturday earning this country’s first-ever medal in the sport when they competed at the North American Cup in Park City, Utah.

The TT team of Axel Brown and Shakeel John competed in the two-man bobsleigh.

TT finished fourth in Friday’s race and fourth again in Saturday’s race to end fourth overall. In bobsleigh the top six teams get medals.

TT were the fastest starters in Saturday’s race.

“We’re all coming to terms with the fact that we just made history,” Brown said. “Of course, we wanted to be in the top three, but to be racing against the biggest nations in our sport and challenging them on the ice (is great). I can’t wait to see what this team can continue to achieve.”

John was also elated. He said, “It’s great to be back racing again and being able to medal gives inspiration and motivation to keep going forward and keep working towards more success.”

TT will be back in action in the four-man bobsleigh on Tuesday and Wednesday. Xaverri Williams and Adam Hames will join Brown and John.