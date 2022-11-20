Red Force fail to repeat, Scorpions take Super50 title

Jamaica Scorpions Chadwick Walton - CWI Media

DEFENDING champions TT Red Force fell at the final hurdle losing the CG United Super50 Cup final to Jamaica Scorpions by three wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

Batting first, Red Force posted 217 all out in 47 overs. The Red Force batting has been impressive in the latter stages of the tournament, but did not deliver in the final.

Openers Amir Jangoo and Kjorn Ottley gave Red Force a solid start putting on 46 inside 13 overs. Red Force then lost wickets regularly and were reduced to 79/4 in the 22nd over.

Jangoo first fell for 23 off 36 balls, before Ottley was sent back to the pavilion for 33 off 51 deliveries. The experienced pair of Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo quickly followed only contributing three and 14 respectively.

Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran could not continue his prolific form as he was dismissed for eight.

Yannic Cariah and Akeal Hosein tried to stage a fight back with a solid partnership.

Cariah was eventually dismissed hit wicket for 43 off 45 balls with two fours and two sixes and Hosein struck four fours in his innings of 37 off 52 deliveries. Cariah lost his wicket at a crucial stage as the innings lost momentum.

Red Force continued to lose wickets often and failed to bat the 50 overs. Spinner Jeavor Royal grabbed 2/22 in four overs and fast bowler Odean Smith picked up 2/29 in six overs.

In response, Scorpions lost opener Brandon King cheaply for 12 and were 24/1 in the sixth over.

Chadwick Walton and Andre McCarthy then combined to put on 126 runs for the second wicket. Red Force dropped multiple catches during the match. With the score on 137/1 Darren Bravo dropped a simple catch at deep mid-wicket to give McCarthy a life.

In the next over, Pooran put down a catch at short mid-on as Walton survived. Walton did not last much longer as he was caught at backward point by Ottley for 80 off 94 balls to give leg spinner Cariah the scalp. The score soon became 155/3 in the 35th over when McCarthy fell for 55 off 88 deliveries.

Red Force kept fighting as wickets started to tumble and Scorpions were limited to 210/7 in the 47th over. Smith and Royal avoided any further damage and took Scorpions to 218/7 in 47 overs. Medium pacer Terrance Hinds snatched 2/31 in six overs and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre took 2/42 in seven overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TT RED FORCE 217 (47 overs) – Yannic Cariah 43, Akeal Hosein 37, Kjorn Ottley 33; Jeavor Royal 2/22, Odean Smith 2/29 vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 218/7 (47 overs) – Chadwick Walton 80, Andre McCarthy 55; Terrance Hinds 2/31, Khary Pierre 2/42. Scorpions won by three wickets