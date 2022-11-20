Qatar lose World Cup opener, earn dubious record

Ecuador's Enner Valencia is fouled by Qatar's goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, during the World Cup group A match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday. - AP

Enner Valencia scored twice in the first half as Ecuador stunned hosts Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

While Ecuador celebrated their wonder start to Group A, Qatar earned infamy as the first host nation to lose their opening World Cup game.

Less than three minutes into the first half, Ecuador bulged Qatar's net courtesy a header from captain Valencia but it was ruled offside, following a VAR (video assistant referee) review. The technology showed he was fractionally offside with his right foot.

Twelve minutes later, Valencia got his chance to celebrate as he comfortably slotted past goalkeeper Saad Abdullah Al Sheeb from the penalty spot. The forward earned the spot kick after he was fouled by the goalie.

Half hour in, Valencia again headed past Al Sheeb, and the goal would stand this time, to send the South Americans 2-0 up.

Qatar had few chances and did not capitalise.

Ecuador are now unbeaten in their last eight matches, since drawing 1-1 with Argentina in March.

Match two kicks off on Monday, from 9am (TT time), with Group B action featuring England and Iran. Group A continues from noon with Senegal against Netherlands and Group B resumes with USA versus Wales from 3pm.