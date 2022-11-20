EU delegation notes Trinidad and Tobago's progress on 'fair taxation'

MITTCO employee Jaijah Codrington shows how a steel pan is made to COLAC chair Tomas Ortegas Reyes, centre, and EU Ambassador Peter Cavendish in Diego Martin on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Working Party on Latin America and the Caribbean of the Council of the EU (COLAC) discussed Trinidad and Tobago being removed from the EU’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes during it visit to TT, but no decision has been made.

Speaking to members of the media after a tour of the steelpan manufacturing facility, The Musical Instruments of TT Company Limited (MITTCO), in Diego Martin, on Saturday COLAC Chair, Tomas Ortegas Reyes said the country had made progress.

“We have listened to our partners here. We have explained why this is important. Fair taxation is extremely important, not only in TT or the Caribbean but in the world at large. This is an aim we certainly share. In particular, in this area, TT has made important progress that we have taken note of.”

TT is one of 12 on a list of tax havens including American Samoa, Anguilla, The Bahamas, Fiji, Panama, and the US Virgin Islands.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to TT, Peter Cavendish, also praised TT for speaking out on behalf of the rules-based international order, denouncing Russia’s “unjustified aggression” against Ukraine, and its “deep and strong” democratic values.

“It’s not at all afraid to use it’s voice in the international arena. And I say well-done TT for using your democratic right on the international scene to condemn wrongdoing.”

Twelve COLAC delegates from eight of the 27 member states – Czech Republic, Germany, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Spain – were on a working visit to the Caribbean, specifically St Lucia, Barbados and TT.

They met with government officials, business leaders, civil society, and experienced what TT had to offer in terms of its food, nature and beaches.

Reyes said the visit made the delegates recognise there was a “closeness” in the way the EU and the Caribbean had concerns about food and energy security, saw the world and the rules-based international order.

The rules-based international system, created by leading democratic allies at the end of World War II, is a system based on principles relevant to governance, global security, and the economy. The rules encourages peaceful and cooperative behaviour consistent with liberal values and principles.

“We also share preoccupations for very important things for the planet, such as the climate, such as the importance of having sustainable recovery after the covid... And important issues such as the digital alliance that could be so important for the development of the region and Trinidad,” said Reyes.

He said the discussions proved the Caribbean was a real partner with whom they could work.

On the topic of MITTCO, Cavendish described the steelpan as an exceptional instrument and a work of genius.

“We consider that this instrument celebrates, promotes and justifies the creative talent, the creative genius, the creative pool that exists in this country. We’re extremely pleased to see this facility and we really wish it the strongest and greatest success for the future. It’s a world-class product and we hope it gets world-class appreciation.”

Reyes added that the delegates had an intense experience full of sunshine and energy to carry back to Brussels, the administrative centre of the EU, and that he would love to hear pan players perform the European anthem.