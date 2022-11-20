Black belt hopefuls aim to impress at Purple Dragon grading

Andrew Roach does pushups with his son Adiah Roach on his back as Professor Don Jacob founder and creator of the Purple Dragon Don Jitsu Ryu explains that the father has to work hard to support not only his son but his family as a whole, which demonstrates the importance of the man in the family during the 50th anniversary black belt grading, Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Saturday. - JEFF K MAYERS

CANDIDATES trying to earn black belts went through several exercises on day two of the Purple Dragon Black Belt Grading at Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Saturday.

Participants from many countries are in Trinidad to impress judges. The drills on Saturday were not only practical as some candidates were asked questions based on a thesis they had to submit. The candidates fielded questions from Purple Dragon founder and creator Professor Don Jacob and other judges.

A total of 120 people, including children and adults, from TT, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, USA, Canada and England are competing.

In the grading, candidates will demonstrate their skills in all different aspects of martial arts including sparring and physical fitness.

The black belt hopefuls are also taught values such as respect and hard work. In one exercise a candidate did push-ups with his son on his back and looked exhausted when completing them. Jacob was trying to show the youngster that he must respect his father as he is his elder and is working hard to raise him.

Following the end of the grading on Sunday, Purple Dragon will celebrate their 52nd anniversary with a function at the Hyatt Regency on Sunday night.