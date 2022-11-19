West Indies practice match ends in draw

West Indies' Kemar Roach bowls during the three-day tour match, on Saturday, against a combined New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory XI, in Canberra, Australia. - CWI Media

THE four-day match between West Indies and New South Wales/Australian Capital Territory XI ended in a draw at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra, Australia on Saturday.

West Indies are using the match to prepare for a two-match Test series against Australia which bowls off on November 29.

West Indies closed day four on 114/4 in their second innings with Devon Thomas hitting 35 and Roston Chase scoring 31 not out. Earlier in the day, New South Wales posted 426/6 declared in their first innings after resuming the day on 259/2.

Opener Blake MacDonald lashed 177 not out off 265 balls and Oliver Davies struck 115 off 106 deliveries. Justin Avendano (54) and Jack Attenborough (51) both cracked half-centuries.

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES 424/9 dec – Devon Thomas 77 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Shamarh Brooks 56, Jason Holder 50 retired out; Riley Ayre 3/132, Peter Francis 2/34, Hunar Verma 2/75 and 114/4 – D Thomas 35, Roston Chase 31 not out vs New South Wales/Australian Capital Territory XI 426/4 – Blake MacDonald 177 not out, Oliver Davies 115, Justin Avendano 54, Jack Attenborough 51; Match Drawn