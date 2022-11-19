Thousands turn out for J'Ouvert in San Fernando

Thousands jam pack the streets for J'Ouvert in San Fernando on Saturday. - PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON

Under a heavy police presence, thousands of revellers took to the streets of San Fernando on Saturday for J'Ouvert celebrations.

Apart from the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with a loaded gun, the City Week celebrations went on incident free.

A police report said acting Cpl Madhoo, PCs Seedan, Bicano, and other officers were on patrol along Cipero Street, near the offices of the TT Electricity Commission.

At around 7. 55 am, the police saw a young spectator among band members and noticed a bulge on the right-side of the boy's pants.

The police searched him and found a Star 9.9mm pistol with an extended magazine with ten rounds tucked in his waist.

They arrested the South Oropouche youth and took him to the San Fernando police station. He was later taken the Oropouche booking centre. There were no reports of injuries.

J'Ouvert was part of the City Week celebrations hosted by the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC).

The event started before dawn at Royal Road and ended on Cipero Street, near Skinner Park.

Several bands like Paint in D City, The Republikans, Ecstacy as well as the San Juan Noisemaker Rhythm Section, took part in the celebrations.

Soca artiste Neil "Iwer" George – also known as the Big Man in the Business and the Water Lord – performed on several music trucks, much to the delight of the revellers.

The J'Ouvert was probably the biggest event to hit San Fernando since the pandemic began in March 2020. This year the SFCC celebrates its 34th anniversary.

The month-long celebrations continue with various events, including Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons' I am Lion-the Concert at the Naparima Bowl on Sunday.

The celebrations began on November 5, with calypso icon "King" David Rudder in concert at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.

Other events include a military parade on November 26. The parade starts on King's Wharf, along Hollis Street, then to High Street, Coffee Street, and ends on Royal Road. The mayor's ball is also set for that date.