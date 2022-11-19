Resounding 'NO!' to Todd Street housing plan

The contentious land at Todds Street, San Fernando, which is earmarked for HDC housing. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: I am a dissenter on this issue. New housing to disturb the peace; create interference between two educational facilities in existence; interrupt natural drainage on existing slopes; interfere with other neighbouring lands; and create – to some extent – unwarranted company within San Fernando at neighbourhood surroundings are just five complaints I will voice to go along with the many other objections from fellow southerners familiar with the said area.

An injunction of legal nature has been filed and there must be direct, strong and considerable cause against such building proposal. The area of residential character ought to stay the way it is for occupants' benefits.

I have a voice of democratic purpose and I have thus exercised it accordingly.

Safety, health and living comfort ought to stay within and around Todd Street and not be overtaken or removed via housing construction whatsoever. I have made my point.

SEAN SPENCER

Acting chief architect

Ministry of Works and Transport