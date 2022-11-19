Relatives of man killed by police wants his name cleared

Akeem Noel -

RELATIVES of Akeem Noel, the man who was killed by police after he allegedly tried to take a gun from an officer said they will spend their last cent seeking justice.

Police reported that at about 12.30 am, a police sergeant assigned to the Arima Police Station was at Bailey’s Bar, Eastern Main Road, Arima when a man and a woman approached him. He and the man started talking, but the officer eventually walked away.

Police said Noel then entered the bar and approached the officer and grabbed him by his clothing. The officer shoved him off and the man advanced again, this time saying it was a robbery.

The officer reportedly warned Noel he was a police officer and Noel began reaching for his gun before he was shot. He was taken to the Arima Health Facility and was declared dead at 12.50 am.

Noel’s uncle, regiment sergeant Allan Lee gave a different version of the shooting.

Lee said he was the person who was the aggressor against the police officer stemming from an old incident and he was supposed to be the one shot, not his nephew.

He said the officer was with a group of officers who ticketed him years ago for failing a breathalyser and arrested him. While in police custody Lee said his wife was allegedly assaulted by the officer and she reported the matter but nothing came out of it.

“I was in the bar with my wife and my two nephews. When my wife saw him she approached him and she started to get on. I pulled she away and then I told him that the last face he would see before he dead would be mine.”

Lee said Noel began pulling him away when a gun shot was heard and Noel held his chest and ran out the bar. Lee followed and placed Noel in his cousin’s car and they went to the Arima Hospital where Noel died.

“Bailey’s Bar is my wife’s uncle bar. Why would he try to rob somebody at his uncle’s bar? That making sense to you?” Lee asked.

Lee said he will not allow his nephew’s name to be dragged through the mud. He said he gave a statement to police and is waiting on an officer of the Homicide Bureau to contact him as promised.

“I was the aggressor. I want justice and for my nephew's name to be cleared. Remember the Moses law! My family will not grieve without getting justice.”

Noel’s mother Lisa Noel said her son was always a peacemaker. She said he rented an apartment on the Eastern Main Road, D’Abadie and would frequent his uncle’s bar.

The last of her three children and her only son, Noel said he was an ambitious young man who did deliveries for a bottled water company and would often help her out on her farm.

“I worked in police stations doing maintainance and police never had to come to my door for my son or had to tell me they looking for him for anything. My son would work and spend his money on his friends.”

Lee said he called his nephew out of his bed on Thursday night to assist him with final preparation for the opening of his bar on Friday evening, in time for the world cup. He added that the family has already made contact with an attorney and will be seeking every available avenue for justice.

In an unrelated police involved shooting, a man killed by police during a home invasion was identified.

The man was identified as Zion Jomol Roberts, 22 of Prizgar Lands Laventille. According to police they were on patrol at around 2.56 am on Monday when they received a report of a robbery at Seventh Avenue, Barataria.

The officers went and saw several men standing near a window and called out to them. The men jumped over a wall and ran. While running from police two of the men reportedly pointed guns at them.

Police shot at the men killing Roberts and injuring another. Three others were held.