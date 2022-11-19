Praise for Mac Farlane's The Magic Returns

THE EDITOR: After a three year hiatus, Brian Mac Farlane was back at his brilliant best.

Queen’s Hall rocked with all the glamour and glitz associated with Christmas, snow included – yes snow! For those who had the opportunity to witness the ambiance of the Magic of Christmas, many would have felt the spirit of Christmas – something that seems to be fading in recent years.

Mac Farlane created majestic scenes supported by spectacular lighting and imaginative costumes throughout the production.

The stage was filled with arguably some of the finest musicians and singers TT has ever produced. The orchestra consisting of strings, woodwind, brass, a rhythm section and percussion played flawlessly for almost two hours.

Amidst all the trials and tribulations we have been facing as a country, Christmas Joy was like a breath of fresh air. There was a select choice of yuletide classics, crossover Christmas chart.

The star cast of Destra Garcia, Wendy Shepherd, Alethea Beharry, Christian Mendez, Marvin Smith, Stephanie Nahous, Brendan Prince, Michelle Xavier, Rosezanna Winchester, Kory Mendez, Leandra Head and David Williams – to name a few – combined to create an extraordinary production that can rank with any on the international stage.

There were 26 performances of which one was a ballet interlude from the Cascade Festival Ballet Company. Let me make it abundantly clear that I do not have the skill neither the knowledge to discern the quality of the soprano, tenor, alto and bass of the myriad of singers except to say that it was music to my ears.

And oh, the “props” – they were flawless. For those who would have been to theatres around the world, Christmas Joy ranks right up there with the best of them.

Mac Farlane’s production blended three distinct Christmas segments – the contemporary gems, the classic period and the spiritual.

The repertoire promoted the generosity at Christmas time and relives the days of Christmas carols playing on the radio.

Mac Farlane said, “It is in the midst of all we have experienced as humans, all that our nation is coping with on a daily basis and all that is affecting our planet, that I present Christmas Joy: The Magic Returns. Wherever there is darkness, may the light of Christmas shine bright for all to see.”

Looking for a truly wonderful family outing, Christmas Joy the Magic Returns is the place to be. Let there be peace on earth.

TERRENCE KALLOO

Via e-mail