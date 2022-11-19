Mr PM, why the constant rum references?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Why is it that whenever Prime Minister Dr Rowley mounts the PNM’s political platform, you can be assured he will continue his most disgusting, conscious and intentional use of slurs constantly associating former prime minister and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar with alcoholism and rum, often in the most random and unrelated contexts?

This is an offensive ethnic stereotype which has been used to smear Indo-Trinidadians and their leaders for over 160 years. Indeed, this ethnic slur was used prominently against former UNC leader Basdeo Panday, when he was prime minister.

The hypocrisy is glaringly obvious and jarring, as Rowley and the PNM falsely accuse the UNC of using racist dog whistles when none have ever been used or intended.

However, it is certain that the pattern, frequency and context of Rowley and the PNM’s constant referral to rum and alcoholism has clear ethnic and racial intent.

We continue to boast that our twin-island republic is the land known for and which respects its religious, ethnic, cultural diversity and tolerance yet the country’s Prime Minister and PNM political leader continues to sow the seeds of subtle racism.

I do wonder if Rowley realises the impact that his words have on the citizens, how it may be interpreted and what it actually means, especially to those in his political base.

The time has come for Rowley, the PNM and their supporters – both overt and covert – to immediately stop poisoning our national discourse with what I deem to be clearly racist language.

It demeans our entire country and undermines national unity.

CAPIL BISSOON

Via e-mail