Jamaican DJ collective Chromatic gets 2 new recruits

Fabian "Fyahmatic" Morris -

JAMAICAN DJ collective Chromatic Live’s two newest recruits, Isaac “Kryptic Live” Picking and Fabian “Fyahmatic” Morris, say they are elated by and proud of the new venture.

Chromatic Live was founded by Jamaican DJ Warren “Creep” Lee in 2005 and considers itself “not only an eclectic collective of Jamaica’s finest DJs but also as producers and purveyors of the culture.”

In a press release, the collective said Creep kept “hearing Kryptic’s name buzzing in the streets,” and they eventually met in July through a mutual friend.

“Not long after that, Brush1 told me to check out an MC called Fyahman, only to find out that Kryptic and Fyah were working closely together.

“After hearing them play a couple times, I ended up booking them for my own event Pan Di Plaza where they exceeded expectations. I approached them about signing and the rest is history.”

Kryptic, 20, told Newsday he “feels good” to now be managed by one of the hottest sounds in Jamaica.

“I’ve been working hard for the past few years, so to now have such a great team guide me makes me even more confident in what the future may hold.”

He said his sound is “definitely a blend” as he tries his best to appeal to each audience he plays for.

But he noted that most of his inspiration comes from the Caribbean and the UK.

He added, “Locally I looked up to people such as Chrome, Nicco and Chromatic to name a few...I was also inspired by international acts such as Major Lazer and Martin Garrix.”

Fyahmatic told Newsday he was elated when he got the news.

The 21-year-old third-year law student at UWI, Mona is not only looking forward to being called to the bar but also “raising the bar in terms of performances, as well as continuing my pursuit for growth.”

Asked how he manages to balance law school and being an MC, he said while he doesn’t consider himself Superman, he “gets it done every time.

“I am still learning to adjust and make it work. It is an ongoing learning process.”

But balancing academics and music is not new for him.

“From my days as a student at Jamaica College, I was heavily involved in extra-curricular activities as well as leadership responsibilities. I had to be very disciplined and determined to balance all of that while not dropping the ball in academics. Sheer discipline and determination. These principles I rely on as I traverse the tertiary level of education.”

The Chromatic Live team performed in TT in 2017 at Liv Nightclub.