HDC must rethink housing strategy

THE EDITOR: With all the the problems the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) is facing, I think there needs to be a focus on changing the way this entity goes about building neighbourhoods and communities.

Firstly, it needs to move away from this outdated concept of building only homes in its communities. They need to build mixed-use communities, and by this I mean instead of only building residential units, construct commercial units within the housing complex or community. I speak of storefronts, offices, restaurants, salons and places for private enterprise such as dentists and doctors, which can find a ready-made clientele in the people who will living in these communities.

Such a strategy will create enterprise within communities and can also facilitate home-grown businessmen, which in turn can help with employment. It also creates new tax-revenue streams as well as income from rent for the government.

It can even improve walkability, which is something more Trinbagonians need to advocate for, or face worsening traffic in order to conduct most of your business in city centres or the malls.

Secondly, the HDC needs to look at creating sustainable housing for all income levels, where high-income earners can pay exisiting market rates and middle- to lower-income earners can pay a subsidised rate based on their take-home and other factors such if they have an extended family, etc.

Lastly, the corporation needs to design these communities and units better so as to attract high-income earners away from private, gated-community developers and create a better place to live for everyone. I speak of more green spaces and more aesthetically pleasing buildings and amenities.

I urge the HDC and people in general to look at the social housing mixed-use, walkable neighbourhood concepts I've spoken about in places such as Vienna and Singapore. Emulating excellence can never hurt.

VICTORIA ALEXANDER

Via e-mail