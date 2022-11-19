Dinosaur theme park to open at Invaders Bay

-

MovieTowne will open its dinosaur theme park on November 20 at Invaders Bay, Port of Spain.

A media release said Dino World was scheduled to open some weeks ago, but Multicinemas Ltd decided to open instead on the day of the company's 20th anniversary.

More than 20 life-like dinosaurs, ranging from five to 24 feet tall, will greet patrons in the forest in the Carousel Park area. These animatronic creates will entertain by roaring and fighting.

DinoWorld will also include dinosaur rides, photo-booths and a fully-stocked merchandise kiosk, the release said.

Founder of MovieTowne Derek Chin is “relieved and elated” that it is finally complete after years of planning and hard work, the release said. He said, “There is much more to come. This is just phase one.”

The first of four branches of MovieTowne was opened at Invaders Bay on November 20, 2002.