Bigger plans for Carnicopia Carnival in 2023

Zach Williams, personal assistant to Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe; Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago Youths Will Rise Nickocy Phillips; Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael, CEO, Bismarck Technologies & Learning Institution Limited, Carol Sarwansingh and Honorary Secretary, TT Youths Will Rise Joel Rogers pose with winners of Carnicopia Carnival during the organisation’s prize-giving ceremony on November 11. - Courtesy Nickocy Phillips

BIGGER plans are in store for Carnicopia Carnival in 2023.

The Buccoo-based organisation, founded by Nickocy Phillips and the executive of TT Youths Will Rise, made its debut during Tobago’s inaugural carnival, which took place from October 28-30

At the launch of Carnicopia Carnival’s Mas & Calypso Fiesta on October 21 at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Phillips said the event was intended to give spectators “the true revelry of the carnival itself.”

More than ten calypsonians, including some seasoned performers, participated in the competition. Several ole mas and conventional bands also competed.

But speaking at Carnicopia’s prize-giving ceremony on November 11 at the Buccoo Multipurpose Facility, Phillips said the event will not be a competition, but a fiesta. Its mas, calypso and pan fiesta is expected to take place on October 20, 2023.

“For the fiesta part of it we looking at two things. After the THA competition for the October carnival, we are going to have a fiesta where all of the winners, all the people who didn’t have the opportunity to participate in all of the competitions that the THA will be holding for the October carnival, we will now have a fiesta and a presentation to the people of Tobago and international artistes,” Phillips said.

Mas lovers can also look forward to a J’Ouvert band and classes in wire-bending, voice-training, music production and marketing.

A Carnicopia committee is expected to be formed in December to co-ordinate the event.

Phillips, an ambassador with TT Youths Will Rise, will travel to the US in March to attend a UN conference in Washington.

Phillips has organised meetings with stakeholders and there will be a Carnicopia booth at the event. Discussions with the mayor of Baltimore, commissioner of police and other high-ranking officials are also on Phillips’ agenda.

Minister of Sport and Community Development and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe urged the artistes to take advantage of the opportunities that are available to them through the Government.

In remarks delivered by her personal assistant Zach Williams, Cudjoe said, “I want to remind our creatives that if you need assistance, please reach out to us. The Government has a number of grant programmes geared toward the development of culture and community. Do not be afraid to seek assistance, because we are here to serve and to help promote our culture on a larger scale.”

She further urged the island’s young creatives and calypsonians to stay consistent.

“Build your catalogue and take every opportunity you can to learn and excel. You are the future standard-bearers and promoters of this country’s rich culture. Do not allow anyone to deter or silence you while on your journey.

“Each of you displayed your talent in all its splendour and demonstrated to the world that Tobago has nothing but the best to offer. The community work we see here is testament to what we can accomplish when we work together.”

Cudjoe also thanked TT Youths Will Rise for the "tremendous" work it has been doing in Buccoo since its inception in 2015.

“It started off as an idea and has turned into a platform for all of the creatives within the space to showcase their work for our Tobago carnival.”

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Fath BYisrael also urged Phillips: “Keep at it. It does not matter what other people say. You keep at it. You do not give up.”

BYisrael said many mistakes were made during Tobago’s first carnival, but she is glad the THA did not give up.

“What we have now is a signature event.”

She said many people who did not make it to the carnival have already begun preparing for next year.

BYisrael also urged creatives to spend the next year improving their skills.

“We know it’s going to happen. So spend the next year doing the voice training. Spend the next year doing the stage performance and improving in that.

“Spend the next year looking at what the costumes are going to look like, so we could say, 'This is what happened in the first year, but a year later we are seeing the actual development and growth.'”

BYisrael added, “I am saying that because one of the things we keep complaining about is the fact that some of the songs we hear coming from the calypsonians and soca artistes, we not hearing them on radio.

“And one of the reasons why we are hearing it is because some people have the audacity to say that it’s not good enough. Those of us in this room know that that is not true.

"But in every instance you have to do what you are supposed to do, which is not give up. Push, push, push and push so that they would have no choice. That mean putting in the work from now.”

Carnicopia Carnival was sponsored by Carib, the Division of Culture’s festivals committee, the Minister of Sport and Community Development and the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sport and Cultural Fund.

The prize-giving ceremony was held in conjunction with Bismarck Technologies & Learning Institution Ltd.