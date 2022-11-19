Another cost-free traffic-fix suggestion

THE EDITOR: The cost-free traffic fixes suggested by writer C Alexander, published in the Thursday edition of Newsday, are a breath of fresh air and those with the authority to make the necessary changes should certainly investigate them.

There is one other suggestion that I would like to throw into the mix and that is to have "No Right Turn" into Ariapita Avenue or Tragarete Road.

This causes havoc, with both lanes having to stop to allow vehicles to enter and cross over to their desired lane.

It may mean drivers having to travel a few yards/metres more, but at least all traffic will be flowing in the same direction. Think about it. It will help.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

Port of Spain