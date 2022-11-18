UNC should follow IPL example

THE EDITOR: It is quite noteworthy that the Indian Premier League (IPL) took the decision not to retain the services of a number of West Indian players for the next competition.

Among those not retained were Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and, interestingly, the captain of the West Indies T20 team, Nicholas Pooran. Pollard has since announced his retirement from that league.

The IPL is known to be results-oriented, hence the reason for non-performers and those close to retirement age not being considered by franchises.

It is probably quite amusing that the most successful cricket league in the world operates on a business model where non-performance is not tolerated, while a political party, the UNC, continues to reward mediocrity as its gold standard.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando