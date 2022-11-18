TTCB to help coaches improve training methods

Local cricket coach Debideen Manick -

Twenty-nine local cricket coaches, levels one and two, from seven zones throughout Trinidad and Tobago will take part in a two-day workshop at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday and Sunday.

The workshop is being hosted by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) and will be led by top cricket coaches Bhoodish Dookie and Debideen Manik; a former local government councillor for Felicity/Endeavour.

A statement issued by cricket board said both coaches envisage a paradigm shift in the way youngsters are taught the game.

Manick said while the fundamentals of the game remain the same, the Level I and II coaches will be required to adopt methodologies and concepts to improve their craft and boost the competitiveness of their charges.

“The focus will be on technique, preparation, developing intensity and strategies. It is a way the cricket board in India and the sport’s other powerhouses have adopted to great effect,” said Manick.

He added that the TTCB had rightly identified the need to revisit how things are done to improve the methods of coaching, which has a direct link to improving the standard of the game.

“The timely intervention of the TTCB will address the challenges regional cricketers face against their traditional rivals and lesser developed cricket nations who are now making a great impact on the world stage,” Manick said.

The statement added that Manick “played a major role in coaching Clico Preysal Sports Club to the top echelon of local cricket, and has remained committed to youth development over the years.”

TTCB president Azim Bassarath believes the importance of having the local coaches update their skills bank, and the idea of such a workshop, came out of meetings with the chairmen and secretaries of the zonal councils, and coaches involved in youth cricket.

“The zonal councils were requested to nominate the coaches who meet the eligibility standards to participate in the workshop which we are certain will redound to the benefit of cricket at all levels,” said Bassarath.

Manick said the programme will embrace theoretical, practical and philosophical aspects of the game.

He said he has worked with his fellow facilitator Dookie in the past and will rely on his repository of knowledge and experience.

Participants:

Central: Robert Mahabir, Keith Joseph, Adesh Dass, Fareed Khan, Ishwar Ramnath.

East: Clint Pamphille, Egan Bazzey, Mikhail Williams, Kirt Francis

North East: Bhagwandass Ramlogan, James Singh, Mitra Ragoonanan, Nisar Mohammed, Lester Hanooman

South: Kalapersad Sanise, Kemchan Deosaran, Stephen Ramjattan, Christopher Ragoonansingh.

South East: Angard Ramdaya, Ravi Teeluck, Nicholas Ramkissoon,Faoud Bassarath, Stephen Persad

South West: Grayson Alexis, Ashram Gangabissoon, Shurland Beckles, Kitaka Lessey.

North: Keston Lewis

Additional: Ashmeer Ali