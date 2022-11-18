The effects of the menstrual cycle on athletes

-

It is safe for me to say that most, if not all of the articles, I have written over the last two years have been inspired by the various athletes, coaches, and parents I meet and work with, or revolve around a topic that I am personally invested in. This week’s article is certainly no different and one that I believe needs to be less taboo and more readily discussed.

As an avid exerciser, and within recent years somewhat of a competitive runner (I say competitive loosely), I spend much of my free time finding ways to improve my training plans, nutritional intake, sleep and ultimately my performance. One recurring theme for me as a female performer, however, is the effect of the menstrual cycle on my performances in training and competition.

I imagine a collective, “this article isn’t for me,” resounded from the male readers at this point…but actually you are exactly who I hope to capture…and the female readers of course.

Here in Trinidad and Tobago, the number of women and girls participating in sports and exercise is growing exponentially, a trend that is also being seen globally. An eager rush for carnival bodies, a more conscious decision to live healthier lives post-pandemic, or perhaps just a greater appreciation for the outdoors now that we are no longer confined to our homes…Whatever the rationale, women and girls are becoming more active. Specifically for sports, the continued progress of increased media exposure and the professionalizing of the women’s game has inspired more young women and girls to participate at the grassroots level in the hopes of pursuing a career in elite sport. At the Tokyo Olympics alone 45 per cent of the athlete population were women and according to NCAA statistics as of 2020, 44 per cent of collegiate athletes are female. These numbers are certainly encouraging and motivating for the young ones looking on. Another obvious fact is that the number of coaches, trainers, instructors, and technical support staff, largely remains male-dominated.

So how many of us as female athletes and our coaches/trainers/support staff/parents actually talk about menstrual cycles and periods (no they are not the same)? It’s not about pads and tampons or the 4-10 days that a female athlete may, “bleed.” It’s about the 21-35 days on average that a menstrual cycle occurs…when one ends another begins. Is consideration given when setting training plans to what stage of the menstrual cycle a female athlete might be in? Knowledge of the training benefits for muscular gain during the follicular phase versus the training benefits for weight loss during the luteal phase. How hormonal changes can affect physical fatigue, mood, sleep and ultimately the training response?

Did you know that there are certain types of injuries female athletes are more prone to including ACL tears, kneecap pain, stress fractures, tendinitis, shin splints, ankle sprains, plantar fasciitis, and joint pain due to joint hypermobility (TRIA, 2022)? Did you know that such injuries may be linked to hormones? Understanding menstrual cycles and the training response is one of several keys to unlocking optimal athletic performance in female athletes and is certainly one that we can no longer afford to overlook or in some cases pretend doesn’t exist. Team USA proved that with their World Cup winning performance in 2019 attesting much of their victory to that of period tracking (Negley, 2019).

So, let’s look a little further into the basic science of menstrual cycles (MC)…Menstrual cycles consist of a series of events over the course of 21 to 35 days, on average, that the body endures. This cycle is broken down into two main phases: the follicular phase and the luteal phase.

Throughout both of these phases estrogen, progesterone and testosterone levels all fluctuate affecting varying biological mechanisms such as muscular activation, thermoregulation (body temperature), metabolism, force production (muscular strength and power), mood, mental well-being, physical fatigue, sleep, recovery, and the list goes on (Carmichael, Thomson, Moran & Wycherley, 2021).

Follicular phase- Progesterone levels are low, estrogen levels are gradually increasing, increased energy, cooler body temperature, higher metabolic rate, greater strength and power outcomes are produced (muscle-gaining time), ideal time for maximal training efforts/endurance training efforts, lower risk of dehydration, minimal effect on mood and motivation (Carmichael et al., 2021).

Luteal phase- Progesterone levels are higher, increased body temperature, lower energy levels, high demand for fuel (storing of carbohydrates in the body), reduced strength and power outcomes, lower metabolic rate, higher risk of dehydration, more ideal time for short duration performances, mood fluctuations and motivation (Carmichael et al., 2021).

I imagine at this point it may be information overload for some, but it is with the hope that this article stirs a thought or two…Sparks a question and opens the door for a conversation. That we as athletes, coaches, technical staff, and stakeholders in sports begin to see the value in acknowledging the biological differences and biological demands of the female athlete. And through the use of simple period tracking apps found on every smartwatch and phone, we can define good training responses from great training responses and what affects them.

Feel free to submit any questions or comments to alexandriaolton@outlook.com