Teen charged with 2022 Arima murder
A teenager appeared before the Children’s Court on Thursday charged with the 2022 murder of a contractor.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
The matter was adjourned to November 23.
The 17-year-old was charged with the murder of Jean-Paul Perez, aka "Jah Paul," 36, a contractor from Arima.
A police media release said Perez was at Malabar Branch Road, on June 12, 2022, when he was shot at and wounded by a gunman. He was taken to the Arima General Hospital, where he died.
It said Northern Division officers arrested a male suspect shortly after the shooting.
The teen was charged with the offences on advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on November 16.
