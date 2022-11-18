Powell's century steers Scorpions into Super50 final

Jamaica Scorpions captain Rovman Powell. - CWI Media

A CENTURY from captain Rovman Powell led Jamaica Scorpions into the final of the CG United Super50 Cup with a three-wicket win over Guyana Harpy Eagles in semi-final two at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Scorpions will play defending champions TT Red Force in the final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 2 pm on Saturday.

Powell struck 105 not out off 92 deliveries as Scorpions got to 322/7 in 48.1 overs, replying to Guyana's 318/7 in 50 overs. Powell’s innings included seven fours and three sixes.

Opener Brandon King and Alwyn Williams laid the platform in the run chase. King hit 64 off 49 balls with seven fours and two sixes and Williams chipped in with 45 off 50 balls.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie grabbed 3/48 in ten overs and pacer Nial Smith took 2/73 in 9.1 overs for Harpy Eagles.

Batting first, Shimron Hetmyer propelled Harpy Eagles past 300 with a brisk 86 off 76 balls. Hetmyer, who struck eight fours and three sixes in his innings, was ably supported by Sherfane Rutherford who made 56 off 43 balls.

Kevin Sinclair ended unbeaten on 45 off 32 deliveries to boost the Harpy Eagles total. Fast bowler Odean Smith was the chief destroyer taking 5/65 in nine overs and fellow pacer Nicholson Gordon picked up 2/55 in eight overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 318/9 (50 overs) – Shimron Hetmyer 86, Sherfane Rutherford 56, Kevin Sinclair 45 not out; Odean Smith 5/65, Nicholson Gordon 2/55 vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 322/7 (48.1 overs) – Rovman Powell 105 not out, Brandon King 64, Alwyn Williams 45; Gudakesh Motie 3/48, Nial Smith 2/73. Scorpions won by three wickets.