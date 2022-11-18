Man shot dead by off-duty cop in Arima bar

A man who allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun at a bar in Arima on Friday morning was killed by the off-duty officer.

Police reported that at about 12.30 am, the police sergeant was with a woman at Bailey’s Bar, Eastern Main Road, when a man and a woman approached him. He and the man started talking, but the officer eventually walked away.

Police said another man then approached the officer and grabbed him by his clothing. The officer shoved him off and the man advanced again, this time saying it was a robbery.

The officer warned the man he was a police officer and the man reached for his gun. The officer shot the man once.

He was taken to the Arima Health Facility and was declared dead at 12.50 am.

The man had not been identified up to 8 am. He was of African descent, slim built, with a brown complexion, approximately five foot seven inches tall and had a low afro hairstyle.

ASP Ishmael Pitt is continuing investigations