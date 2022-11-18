Magnolia, Paragon win hockey knock-out titles

Brianna Govia - Pan Am Hockey

MAGNOLIA and Paragon were crowned women’s and men’s knock-out champions, respectively, when the TT Hockey Board National Indoor League 2022 continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility in Port of Spain, last weekend.

Magnolia defeated Paragon 6-2 to win the women’s title.

Shaniah De Freitas opened the scoring for Magnolia in the first minute, before teammates Samantha Olton and Brianna Govia found the back of the net to give Magnolia a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Gabrielle Thompson pulled a goal back for Paragon to make it 3-1, but De Freitas and Savannah De Freitas scored as Magnolia went 5-1 up.

Keima Gardiner converted for Paragon, but Olton added another to complete the scoring.

The men’s knock-out final was more keenly contested as Paragon edged Defence Force 5-4.

Paragon's Tarrell Singh led the scoring with two goals, and was supported by Joel Daniel, Kiel Murray and David Coker who added one apiece. Scoring for Defence Force were Dylan Francis, Che Modeste, Tariq Singh and Mickel Pierre.