Hair meets fashion

L'Oréal Caribe together with Salon Essentials will present Celebrate with the Stars, Where Hair meets Fashion and Fashion Meets Hair presenting the world’s global hair and fashion trends for 2023.

The event takes place at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on November 20. The lineup will consist of pre-show mocktails which starts at 2 pm, fashion and hair show at 3 pm and a meet and network afterparty with cocktails.

Hairstylists for Lady Gaga, Drake and others will be sharing the stage with top local designers including Meiling, Claudia Pegus and more, a media release said.

The event will also showcase Trinidad and Tobago's best in the creative arts, fashion and beauty. TT's elite fashion and hair designers will share the same stage with some of the top celebrity hairstylists who have worked in top fashion houses and whose works have been showcased in fashion weeks held in Milan, New York, London and Toronto, the release said.