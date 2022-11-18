Goalie with Trinidad and Tobago roots in Canada World Cup squad

Dayne St Clair -

GOALKEEPER Dayne St Clair, 25, has been selected in the Canada team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

St Clair’s father, Fabian St Clair, is Trinidadian and his mother Julie is Canadian and Scottish.

His father, who was also a goalkeeper, grew up in Sangre Grande.

St Clair, who stands at six foot, three inches, was an outfield player before settling into the position of goalkeeper.

In 2019, St Clair had not earned a call-up to Canada's senior team, despite impressing on the youth level.

“I have thought about playing for Canada’s senior team as I have played for Canada at various youth ages," he had said.

Asked then about representing TT, St Clair had not ruled that out but was focused on Canada.

“I would consider playing for TT if I was not with Canada’s programme. That (playing for TT) is not something I am willing to commit to at this point in time.”

St Clair made 43 appearances for the University of Maryland. He now plays for Minnesota United FC in Major League Soccer in the US. His favourite goalkeeper while growing up was Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas. However, the custodian he admires most now is Manchester City’s Ederson.

St Clair made his debut for Canada in June, 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Aruba, which the Canadians won 7-0.

That match was one of two caps for St Clair at international level.

St Clair is not Canada’s first-choice goalkeeper, as the experienced Milan Borjan, 35, has 67 caps and is expected to start.

This is just the second time Canada have qualified for the World Cup after making their debut in 1986.

Only Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson was born when Canada competed at the 1986 World Cup.