CoP must ask tough questions

THE EDITOR: I read in Wednesday's Newsday a letter by Mr Harry Partap, who showed a clear misunderstanding of the critical importance of the separation of powers concept, its relevance and applicability.

I expected more from a former minister of government and a diplomat.

The basis of his argument is entirely flawed. You cannot equate MP Charles publicly supporting his political party's policies to that of a senior public servant, who must always be cognisant of the boundaries separating the policy-making arm of the Executive and the independently-managed operational arm.

This is more so when that operational branch, like the TTPS, has powers of arrest, sometimes without bail.

Mr Partap's statement that, "It would be highly unproductive for Mr Jacob to adopt a confrontational stance with his line minister or any government in the fight against crime" is a moot point.

No one, certainly not MP Charles, is asking for confrontation.

If Government is failing in the fight against crime, the acting CoP ought to be able to say forcefully what he needs to effectively do his job.

Parroting statements put forward by the Government about the need for the Bail Bill, among other things, does not achieve this. If police cannot arrest and convict criminals under the current laws, arresting someone without bail for 120 days will not magically give them the ability to convict.

The CoP must understand his role. It is not to agree with every PR stunt of the minister. If legislation will not realistically help, he should not be its most vocal supporter.

The commissioner's duty is not to mirror the minister or government but rather provide useful alternatives to ensure our murder rate, for example, is kept in check.

The separation of powers between the Executive and the TTPS must be real, apparent and abundantly manifest.

If we cannot establish and maintain the importance of independence, professionalism and autonomy, then our democracy is at risk. And if we must err, it must be on the side of caution.

My question to former minister Partap is this: are you happy with the current state of crime and mayhem in Trinidad and Tobago?

Your attack on MP Charles, who is simply doing his job as a shadow national security minister, and holding the powers that be accountable, is misguided and unbecoming of someone who must be aware of how the Westminster system operates in postcolonial countries.

JOSEPH TONEY

Former minister of

national security