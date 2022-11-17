Unidentified man gunned down in Cunupia

Stock photo

An unidentified man was shot and killed in Cunupia on Wednesday night.

Police said officers of the Central Division Emergency Response Patrol received a report that a man was shot at David Toby Trace, Chin Chin Road, at around 7.15 pm.

They went to the scene and found the body of a man on his stomach at the side of the road.

There was a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.

Investigators said the man appeared to be of African descent with a short beard, short hairstyle in a grey, long-sleeved shirt and a pair of red pants.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III visited the area with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.