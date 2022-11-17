Trini firms top Caribbean travel agencies at St Lucia's Piton awards

Richard Moss, senior sales manager St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), back row from left, and Christopher Gustave, SLTA marketing manager, Caribbean, with TT awardees, Samantha Faucher, Caribbean Airlines St Lucia country manager and Andy Hill from Lazzari & Sampson Ltd. At front, from left, are Alicia Cabrera, executive manager, marketing and loyalty Caribbean Airlines, and Laura Baldeosingh, Amral's Travel Service (2002) Ltd. - Silva Image

Two Trinidad-based travel agencies topped the honours for Caribbean agencies at the 2022 Global Piton Awards in St Lucia, earlier this week.

Lazzari & Sampson Ltd placed first and Amral’s Travel Service (2002) Ltd second among the top five placings for the Caribbean at the event celebrating the best-selling St Lucia travel agents.

Organised by the St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), travel agents from the Caribbean, US, UK and Ireland were feted from November 10-14.

The regional honourees included Indar Weir Travel Centre of Barbados, AVS Voyages, Martinique and Sunny Voyages, Guadeloupe.

Caribbean Airlines was among 16 airlines recognised for their support with the SLTA Partnership Awards.

The travel advisers were celebrated with an immersive weekend from VIP arrival services to custom experiences including the Luxe Lucian Lime, the Gros Islet Street Party, and a cocktail reception at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

The weekend culminated with an award ceremony at Sandals Grande St Lucian, where the top 35 winners were honoured for their contributions to Saint Lucia’s tourism in a regenerative period.

The 2022 Global Piton Awards were bestowed upon travel advisers who booked the most room nights from July 1, 2019, through December 31, 2021, through the Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) programme created in partnership with Recommend magazine.

For the first time, the Caribbean market joined the global mix honouring five travel professionals. They all received the exclusive “Mark insignia” of St Lucia along with a locally handcrafted trophy.

“At a time when the world looked to tourism as the main economic driver, our travel advisers and carriers placed special confidence in St Lucia. A major part of our success and global prominence is attributed to their continued selling of our island’s offerings. They undoubtedly remain the pulse of our industry and we are delighted to express our appreciation,” said Lorine Charles St Jules, CEO of the SLTA.

There were 15 winners from the US, five from Canada, and ten from the UK and Ireland.

Trish Hockin of Tropic Breeze received the chairman’s award for excellence in sales for the top-selling tour operator in the UK and Europe.

Receiving the Minister of Tourism award for exceptional sales performance in the UK and Ireland was independent travel agent Sheila Sparkes of Holidaysplease. The pinnacle of sales excellence was achieved by Nancy Finn of My Island Getaways who was bestowed with the Prime Minister’s Award for exceptional sales performance in North America and the Caribbean.