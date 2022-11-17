Parents relieved as police stay at Rose Hill RC Primary

A police van drives behind students as they make their way to the Rose Hill R.C School on La Coulee Street, Laventille. The students returned to school after after it was closed for one week because of gun shots in the area. - FILE PHOTO/AYANNA KINSALE

Parents of students at the Rose Hill RC Primary School say they are comforted that a visible police presence has continued, a week after the school reopened.

On October 31 a shootout between rival gangs in Richardson Lane, Laventille and Argyle Street, Gonzales, prompted children and teachers to lie on the floor for almost ten minutes before the shooting stopped.

A video was recorded by a teacher and circulated on WhatsApp, and drew outrage and concern from the public.

After the gunfight classes were moved online and the school was closed. It reopened last Monday as acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob promised new patrol initiatives with focus on the school.

Newsday visited on Thursday. Two marked police cars were parked at the corner of Laventille Road and Schuller Street, the road leading to the school, while another marked police car was parked directly in front of it.

Officers from the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) say they are assigned to stay at the school in shifts. One shift stays outside the school as students and staff go to school, another remains there while classes are going on and another picks up duty when school finishes for the day.

One officer said they have been told to remain at the school until otherwise directed.

Speaking with Newsday, one parent said she was happy with the police presence and felt more reassured about her son returning to school.

"I know a lot of people were hoping they put a (police) post up here, but this is the next best thing.

"I was really nervous, but I know that they are here all the time, and that makes me feel better."

Another parent said she was happy with the sustained presence and hoped the police could stay there for good.

"I'm really glad to see that this wasn't something the police did just to appease the public.

"The officers are really pleasant on mornings, and it makes us feel better, as parents, to know we don't have to worry while we are in work."

One employee at the school said she did not want to comment much, but agreed the police presence brought some relief to the staff.