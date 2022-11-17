Grenada PM ready to 'sweeten' trade ties with Trinidad and Tobago with honey exports

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell gives the feature address during the Trinidad And Tobago Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) president's dinner and awards at the Hyatt Regency Ballroom, Port of Spain. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

GRENADA Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell says he is happy that Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada are making significant progress in resuming importing and exporting honey between the two countries.

He was giving the feature address at the TT Manufacturers Association's (TTMA) 2022 awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Speaking before him, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said throughout her years in the ministry, one of the main topics she had to deal with at COTED (Council for Trade and Economic Development) was "the issue of honey.

"And I'm sure most of you know that."

But she said that, for the first time, she will be "proudly going to COTED with good news about allowing the transshipment of honey, and working our way towards the imports of honey as well from the rest of the region.

"That's good news!"

The Beekeeping and Bee Products Act prohibits the import and export and bees, bee supplies and bee products in section 9(b).

In 2018, then minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat said work was under way on removing these bans for Grenada, Guyana and possibly other Caricom countries.

Dickon teased that when he arrived in Trinidad and Tobago, he asked TTMA president Tricia Coosal for tea with "a little bit of honey" at the airport.

"And there was none available," he said laughingly.

He said on returning to Grenada, he will notify the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Joseph Andall of what Gopee-Scoon said.

"I'm happy that we are making progress, and I think, from a symbolic point of view, it's one of the issues that I think, once resolved, will help to further sweeten the relationship between TT and Grenada."

Grenada has won several international awards for its honey.