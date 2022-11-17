Gasparillo man, 34, charged after $300k goes missing

Richard Deonarinesingh, 34, was granted bail of $170,000 by a justice of the peace on Wednesday after being charged with larceny. Deonarinesingh, from Gasparillo, was charged with larceny by a servant amounting to $316,501.78 and is expected to appear in court on December 5.

A police report alleged that between December 1, 2017, and September 28, 2018, Deonarinesingh, an accountant at an engineering company, collected the money, allegedly failed to deposit it into the company's bank account and did not provide an explanation for the missing money. The missing money was discovered during an internal audit of the company's sales.

The matter was reported last March to the Fraud Squad Office in San Fernando, where acting Cpl Ramdial did investigations which led to the arrest of Deonarinesingh on Tuesday. He was charged on Wednesday.

Investigations were led by Supt Ruben, co-ordinated by ASP Samuel and supervised by acting Insp Seepersad.