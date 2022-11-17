Environmental film festival goes to Eastyard

-

The Green Screen Environmental Film Festival concluded its main festival run on November 6, but wider festival activities are ongoing.

The festival, in collaboration with the art and multi-use space in Arima called Eastyard, will bring films, discussions, artist talks and other activities to the eastern borough on November 18 at 6 pm and November 19 at 7 pm.

On November 18, a mural inspired by the festival focal areas and its theme, Transition, will be unveiled. Designed and created by artists Daniel Lewis, Cleo Lewis and Junnel Lewis, who used the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a jumping-off point to interpret the festival theme creatively in the mural, which will find a home on the walls at Eastyard, a media release said.

After the unveiling, a short film screening will be followed by a talk with the artists about their techniques and process.

Visiting filmmaker Keoni Wright will introduce his film, A Pasi Fu Romeo (Romeo’s Road) and be present for a Q&A session after the film.

The title, taken from a Surinamese nation language, can be translated as either Romeo's Road or Romeo's Passion. In either case, the double meaning is appropriate when describing the passionate road the film's main subject, Romeo Koffymaga, has taken to become an emerging Maroon voice in the fight against logging transport practices in Suriname.

The documentary portrays Romeo as a man who developed his righteous mentality as a soldier, fighting against a leftist military regime during Suriname's civil war (1986-1992). These days Romeo has put down his rifle, but continues to fight using the power of his voice.

The evening will end with a reception.