Doubles cashier shot in Curepe

File photo

A 21-year-old woman was shot and wounded while working at a doubles stall in Curepe on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the woman, a cashier at the Bara Box TT, was at Southern Main Road near Ramgoolie Trace, at around 6 pm, when a man wearing a grey hoodie walked up to her and shot her before running away.

St Joseph police were in the area and took the woman to the hospital where she was listed as being in stable condition.

Investigators said she was shot on the right side of her upper back, and a bullet grazed the right side of her neck.

Crime scene investigators found a live round of ammunition and seven spent shells.