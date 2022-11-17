Courts donates washing machine to St James Police Youth Club

Acting corporal and founder of St James Police Youth Club Derrick Sharbodie, left; public relations officer at Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd Shahad Q Ali, centre; and Constable Weeks with the new Whirlpool washing machine which was donated by Courts. -

COURTS has donated a washing machine to the St James Police Youth Club in recognition of the club’s continued efforts to positively influence the younger population.

The club is home to several young men 12-18 years who are considered disadvantaged and at-risk youth.

In early November, acting corporal and founder of the St James Police Youth Club Derrick Sharbodie was featured in the media expressing his sentiments on youth and their involvement in criminal activities. He said the the club itself was a victim of such activity as the washing machine which was used by the club and the community was stolen earlier this year, a media release said.

Public relations officer at Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd Shahad Q Ali said upon learning of the incident, the company contacted Sharbodie with an offer to replace the unit. “Courts is grateful for organisations that continue to make a positive impact on the lives of young people in the face of tempting social ills. Once our resources allow, we are committed to providing the support they need to fulfil their mandate,” the release said.

Sharbodie was thankful for the donation from Courts. The unit will be put to good use for those who accept the club as their second home, he said. Many youths consider the club as a haven due to their current environment or adverse circumstances. Upon delivery of the washer, Ali paid a visit to the club to learn more about its ongoing activities, projects and social interventions.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd said it encourages members of corporate TT to continue its support of organisations such as the St James Police Youth Club that take an active role in the positive development of young people.