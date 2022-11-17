AG on Privy Council ruling: Let the law take its course in Jack Warner extradition

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC.

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, says the law must now be allowed to take its course in relation to the extradition of former FIFA vice president Jack Warner.

In a statement on Thursday, Armour said the Privy Council had affirmed as correct the decision made by the Court of Appeal on Warner’s challenge.

“The rule of law and due process are alive and well in TT,” Armour said.

He quoted from the decision, which described Warner as a politician, businessman and former FIFA vice president who was charged by the prosecuting authorities in the US with crimes spanning more than three decades.

Armour found this “significant.”

He also noted that Warner’s challenges on four issues were all dismissed, particularly that which questioned the procedural fairness in issuing the Authority to Proceed (ATP) giving the go-ahead for the extradition proceedings to begin locally.

The Privy Council unanimously ruled the process was not “unfair,” nor was Warner treated unfairly.

“The Privy Council has unanimously determined that no procedural or substantive unfairness has taken place preventing Mr Warner’s extradition to the USA.

“The judgment determined further that in dismissing Mr Warner’s appeal there was no necessity for it to consider any of the constitutional issues raised by Mr Warner about the relationship between the executive, the legislature and the courts in Trinidad and Tobago.”

In his substantive lawsuit, Warner alleged that this country’s extradition treaty with the US contradicted the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act.

He contended that, in passing the act, Parliament afforded citizens certain protections which are ignored by the international treaty.