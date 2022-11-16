You are wrong, MP Charles

Rodney Charles -

THE EDITOR: I refer to a Newsday report in which Naparima MP Rodney Charles urged acting CoP McDonald Jacob not to be a “Government yes man.”

That request is based on a false assumption made more real by the examples Charles gave to support it.

Mr Charles seems to be mixing up his role as an opposition politician with that of, as he noted, an “independent professional.”

He apparently sees his role as being in constant opposition, while Mr Jacob may see his as being in partnership with all stakeholders of which government is an important arm.

Indeed, Mr Jacob has demonstrated over the past few weeks his willingness to engage every stakeholder in this critical crime-fighting battle.

I shudder to think where we would be heading if Mr Jacob took the advice of Mr Charles.

I agree with Mr Charles that the office of police commissioner must be seen as “impartial, neutral and unbiased.”

Can Mr Jacob and other police officers standing with the line minister at a media or any other such event be evidence of their impartiality or neutrality being compromised?

No, Mr Charles, the acting CoP’s job is not to “challenge” the line minister, but to work with him and others to find solutions.

It would be highly unproductive for Mr Jacob to adopt a confrontational stance with his line minister or any government in the fight against crime.

Mr Jacob can safely leave the confrontational model for Mr Charles and other critics, who, so far, have offered nothing new in terms of sober advice on how to tackle crime and lawlessness.

Indeed, Mr Charles may do well to take his own advice and stop being an "Opposition Leader yes man."

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland