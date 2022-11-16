St Benedict's in search of 2nd domestic crown

In this October 26 photo, St Benedict’s College player Jeremiah Niles (R) runs with the ball during the SSFL Premiership division final, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

Recently crowned Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) champions St Benedict’s College remain in contention for a second domestic crown when they face Moruga Secondary in the South Zone Intercol semi-finals at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 1.30pm.

The La Romaine Lions will be hoping to capitalise on their stellar run of form which led them to their first National League title since 1967. Moruga , however, have also shown mettle this season and are intent on creating the upset of the season against the reigning SSFL champs.

In the second semi-final, southern rivals Presentation College San Fernando and Naparima College battle for a place in the final from 3.30pm, at the same venue.

‘Pres’ are defending south zone and national intercol champions while ‘Naps’ will be hoping to make amends in this competition, following their inability to advance to SSFL knockout stages and successfully defend their title, last month.