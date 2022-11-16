Probe into Tobago cop's killing at 'sensitive stage'

Kyle Lashley -

A SENIOR Tobago Division police officer said on Wednesday the investigation into the killing of Special Reserve Policeman Kyle Lashley is at a sensitive stage and there was not much he could disclose.

He said police on the island are “deeply concerned that such a brazen attack could be taken on one of our own.

“But we are doing all that we can do within our power to treat with this matter.”

Lashley, 26, of Bamboo Hill, Les Coteaux, was with friends at around 7.10pm at Providence Road, when a black Kia Cerato stopped alongside them.

One of the occupants reportedly snatched Lashley’s gold chain and then fired several shots. He and another gunman got back into the car and drove off.

Lashley, who was last assigned to the Crown Point Police Station, was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A manhunt involving police and soldiers has since been launched

In a press statement on Sunday, acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob said all the resources of the police will be brough to bear in the investigation into Lashley’s killing. He added the island will be scoured until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Jacob said a detachment of officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force and Defence Force are helping with the investigation.